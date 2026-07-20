224: The RealReal Drop Report
I'M BACK!!!!!
Writing this hours after being discharged from over a week in the hospital… I MISSED YOU!!!!!! It was a very scary week, but I am so grateful for your patience and support. Promise I’ll get back to everyone ASAP. Every message is so meaningful <3
For now, back to regularly scheduled programming xx
Alberta Ferretti Wool Midi Length Dress, Medium, $115
Giada Forte Silk Patterned Jacket, Small, $125
The best secondhand shopping secret is closet circulation. Give back to the closet cycle and let the good karma find its way back to you.