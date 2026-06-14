206: The RealReal Drop Report
A former employee's selects for <$200, including Comme des Garçons, Bottega Veneta, and Jil Sander
Hi BBs. Sorry for the radio silence the last few days—I booked a last minute trip to Paris<3 I have a lot of goodies to share from this trip, and to make up for my absence, a paid-only post is loading soon on how to get the Preclothed look (fashion’s favorite curated vintage store, namely The Row’s…) for less. Coming to your inbox soon xx
Back to regularly scheduled programming (and timing!)
Moschino Cheap and Chic Jacket, Medium, $165
TSE Leather Jacket, XL, $195 (so fucking good I want this)
The best secondhand shopping secret is closet circulation. Give back to the closet cycle and let the good karma find its way back to you.