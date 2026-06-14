Hi BBs. Sorry for the radio silence the last few days—I booked a last minute trip to Paris<3 I have a lot of goodies to share from this trip, and to make up for my absence, a paid-only post is loading soon on how to get the Preclothed look (fashion’s favorite curated vintage store, namely The Row’s…) for less. Coming to your inbox soon xx

Back to regularly scheduled programming (and timing!)