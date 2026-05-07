186: The RealReal Drop Report
A former employee's selects for <$200, including a very Andie Sachs dress, unique vintage, and summer silks
Calvin Klein Collection Square Neckline Sleeveless Top, Medium, $70
Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Vintage Knee-Length Skirt, Medium, $145
The best secondhand shopping secret is closet circulation. Give back to the closet cycle and let the good karma find its way back to you.
Diane von Furstenberg V-Neck Long Dress, Medium, $195 (idk KIND of out there but I think it reminds me of the Galliano dress Andie Sachs wore)
Lanvin Silk Halterneck Top, Small, $95
By Malina Bolero, Medium, $125 (style with a brooch and minaudière)
Yves Saint Laurent Vintage 2008 Sweater, Medium, $175 (chic…. very this vibe…)
Alberta Ferretti Silk Knee-Length Dress, XS, $195 (date night at the NYCB)
Fendi Leather Tassel Accents Slingback Sandals, Size 9.5, $135
Marc Jacobs Silk Knee-Length Dress, Medium, $95 (would shorten to a mini)
Loulou Studio Silk Pants, Medium, $135
Alberta Ferretti Wool Jacket, XS, $75
Vince Midi Length Skirt w/ Tags, Large, $105
Escada Silk Wide Leg Pants, Medium, $80
Ralph Lauren Black Label Cashmere Scoop Neck Top, Medium, $115
Buy anything? I’d love to know!
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As always your picks are top tier