HELLO it’s my birthday month! And I’m feeling it! The most generous gift giver in my life, Adam, has struck again with an early gift. I have to say, it suits me perfectly. Will be wearing multiple times a week this fall

I’ve worn this blouse 3x this week. It’s a perfect summer shirt for a little semi-sheer moment, though I’ve been going sans-bra and just wearing sticky boobs (I wish we had a better term for this lol). It’s sheer enough that you can see I’m not wearing a bra (sexy) but not too sheer that you can see the sticky boobs (not sexy). Perfect opacity IMO!

If you missed my multiple posts about it, the t-shirt I have been waiting months for is finally live. I ordered expeditiously (as did many of you xx). It’s a well aligned sentiment for us Substack warriors

In a week or two I am doing a BIG post on all things home, apartment, interior design, the purchases that make your life 10x more enjoyable, etc. As a New Yorker with a small space, I take careful consideration to every thing I bring into my home (read: 650 sq ft apartment). LMK if you’re looking for any specific suggestions on bedding (they just kicked off a great sale), home fragrance, decor, tech etc… admittedly this is probably the most life changing thing in my apartment (DRIVINGSHOES15, ofc)