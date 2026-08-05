Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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Alli's avatar
Alli
1h

Moving to the US in a few weeks and starting from scratch will all things decor and furniture, can’t wait for your upcoming post! Would love to know your specific recommendations for bedding (duvets/pillows in addition to the great sheets you linked), rugs, and lighting! (Among everything else of course)

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Bryn Rhoads's avatar
Bryn Rhoads
3h

the Avene has become a holy grail this past month for me! happy birthday month gorgeous !!

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