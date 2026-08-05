016: This just came across my desk
Straightforward to the good stuff.
HELLO it’s my birthday month! And I’m feeling it! The most generous gift giver in my life, Adam, has struck again with an early gift. I have to say, it suits me perfectly. Will be wearing multiple times a week this fall
Another early birthday gift landed from the lovely Léla Sophia in the form of a handmade (BY HER!!!!) calla lily brooch. I have been obsessed with the calla lily jewelry from YSL FW 2012 for yeeeears, so this couldn’t have been more perfect.
If you’re looking for something similar to the YSL necklace, I found it here
I’ve worn this blouse 3x this week. It’s a perfect summer shirt for a little semi-sheer moment, though I’ve been going sans-bra and just wearing sticky boobs (I wish we had a better term for this lol). It’s sheer enough that you can see I’m not wearing a bra (sexy) but not too sheer that you can see the sticky boobs (not sexy). Perfect opacity IMO!
If you missed my multiple posts about it, the t-shirt I have been waiting months for is finally live. I ordered expeditiously (as did many of you xx). It’s a well aligned sentiment for us Substack warriors
In a week or two I am doing a BIG post on all things home, apartment, interior design, the purchases that make your life 10x more enjoyable, etc. As a New Yorker with a small space, I take careful consideration to every thing I bring into my home (read: 650 sq ft apartment). LMK if you’re looking for any specific suggestions on bedding (they just kicked off a great sale), home fragrance, decor, tech etc… admittedly this is probably the most life changing thing in my apartment (DRIVINGSHOES15, ofc)
This gorgeous suede jacket arrived to me this week and I can’t stop smelling it. IDK about you but I am very ready to be in some very flattering denim and boots with a gorgeous blow out and hot coffee. SORRY!!!!
Save yourself a trip to the Parisian pharmacies because this $22 skincare cult fav that I always load up on when traveling is fully stocked on VB… and we get 15% off (DRIVINGSHOES15). It’s really nice for sensitive/rosacea skin
Dropped off three perfect pairs of shoes to the only cobbler I trust in NYC. Not only is he incredible at his job and a tabi expert, he does not cost an arm and a leg. A fully worn out shoe in need of a resole, cleaning, and new heel will run you $50. 100% worth it
NYC ART UPDATES:
Made my way to clinamen at the Park Ave Armory, as promised. It was incredible, I might go back before it closes on Sunday. I recommend going solo with at least an hour to spend
Next on my radar: the new Botero show at Sotheby’s
FINALLY we have an update that Yoshitomo Nara’s show with David Zwirner is landing in NYC this October… I’ve been waiting for updates since they announced the representation last year
I have begun my journey into film. I realized I would not be able to pass the Vogue cultural literacy test from the 90s and have decided its time to broaden my mind. Please send your favorite movies for consideration. This week I watched:
Portrait of a Lady on Fire: Cannot believe it took me so long to watch this one. Nearly had my gay card pulled. A beautiful portrayal of the female spirit, resilience, and being so in love that you simply cannot be close enough
Mulholland Drive: Cult classic and very unsettling. I can only imagine how avant-garde this must have been when it released in 2001
The Piano Teacher: I was gaggingggg for Erika in the bathroom scene. The second half of the movie I was more like this though
I have worn this set every single night this week in alternating colors (pink ((on sale!!)) and navy <3)
Pulled together the best luxury designer on sale for you here… sale season is nearing its close, so everything is extra discounted (but likely ending soon!)
I have been making multiple offers on a new bag this month after the one I bought ended up being inauthentic (I should’ve moved slower on my offer, I realized just after they accepted that the serial number made no sense)… stay tuned and pls cross your fingers for me
Very excited to be having a custom Madame Grès-inspired gown made by a lovely close friend and incredibly talented designer for my birthday. So excited to share the process <3
Some of the products featured were generously gifted. This post contains affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase—no extra cost to you, just a way to help support Driving Shoes and the time spent down rabbit holes.
Moving to the US in a few weeks and starting from scratch will all things decor and furniture, can’t wait for your upcoming post! Would love to know your specific recommendations for bedding (duvets/pillows in addition to the great sheets you linked), rugs, and lighting! (Among everything else of course)
the Avene has become a holy grail this past month for me! happy birthday month gorgeous !!