I’m officially back in business. I’m not 100%, but I’m mostly back to my normal routines (work, pilates, social life). The funny thing about our health is that we rarely appreciate it when it’s good, but when it’s not, we quickly realize it’s really all that matters. Thank you all for the warm wishes and I hope this is a reminder to treat your body extra well today xx

I will say that a massage sounds extra good right now after so much laying. I went to Spencer’s for the first time a few weeks ago and it is as good as it’s made out to be. I got the neck and shoulder massage, which is required reading for anyone with a laptop job. I worked a bit from the lobby after and didn’t want to leave. If I could go everyday, I would

I have been wearing this in both black and white multiple times a week since receiving. The perfect classic 90s cut top. Fingers crossed it comes in a long sleeve for the fall

I try so much beauty PR that it’s a miracle if I completely finish a product… however, I am in urgent need of a foundation re-up. If you like a glowy skin finish that doesn’t look oily, it’s the best

I kind of fell in love with these glasses while shopping last week. I do not need more sunglasses, but they’re technically eyeglasses… so maybe it’s fine?