015: This just came across my desk
Straightforward to the good stuff.
I’m officially back in business. I’m not 100%, but I’m mostly back to my normal routines (work, pilates, social life). The funny thing about our health is that we rarely appreciate it when it’s good, but when it’s not, we quickly realize it’s really all that matters. Thank you all for the warm wishes and I hope this is a reminder to treat your body extra well today xx
I will say that a massage sounds extra good right now after so much laying. I went to Spencer’s for the first time a few weeks ago and it is as good as it’s made out to be. I got the neck and shoulder massage, which is required reading for anyone with a laptop job. I worked a bit from the lobby after and didn’t want to leave. If I could go everyday, I would
I have been wearing this in both black and white multiple times a week since receiving. The perfect classic 90s cut top. Fingers crossed it comes in a long sleeve for the fall
I try so much beauty PR that it’s a miracle if I completely finish a product… however, I am in urgent need of a foundation re-up. If you like a glowy skin finish that doesn’t look oily, it’s the best
My summer fragrance. The most elegant warm weather daytime scent ever
I kind of fell in love with these glasses while shopping last week. I do not need more sunglasses, but they’re technically eyeglasses… so maybe it’s fine?
Also, wearing this gorgeous semi sheer shirt in that photo
I went to the Giacometti in the Temple of Dendur installation at The Met this week and it was phenomenal. You have through September 8th, but try to go on a weekday if you can to avoid the crowdsTiktok failed to load.
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I wore this silky tank, balloon pants, and fringe scarf belt. A very fab pair of sunnies and the most comfy shoes ever with an Art Deco-inspired necklace. I felt verrrry good in this look
Next on my list is Clinamen at The Armory, which was just extended through August 9th. See you there x
It’s the (second) most wonderful time of the year: the Bergdorf shoe sale. It’s almost over so we’ve hit the extra 25% off timing. I kinda want to go back for these
This product is single handedly restoring my color and heat damaged hair. I’m on my third bottle (DRIVINGSHOES15)
I told you I’d update you on my matcha journey; it’s going concerningly well. I have never been one of those people who wakes up and needs a cup of coffee, but now I look forward to going to bed at night so I can have my morning matcha at home. My biggest concern at this point is the cost of matcha powder and how much caffeine I can appropriately consume. Til then…
If you make tea everyday (I’m multiple times a day) this is the best investment you can make. Water is hot in 30 seconds and I can set the exact temperature
Fancy scale because I do 4g matcha, 40g hot water for my ratio
DIVINE matcha that I had to get on a waitlist for lol. ISO other recommendations because it’s stupid expensive and never in stock
One of my fav summer dresses is on big sale. Jacquard lovers to the front!
Some of the products featured were generously gifted. This post contains affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase—no extra cost to you, just a way to help support Driving Shoes and the time spent down rabbit holes.
The Ilia is such a great product! The RMS Supernatural Radiance Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen is wonderful when you need a little less but still a glowy vibe.
The 4g of matcha to 40g water is high key hard core. Respect.