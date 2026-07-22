Let’s discuss what I packed in my purse while at a (stagnant) Level 7 on the pain scale, anticipating I may not be returning to my apartment that night: travel hair brush (DRIVINGSHOES15), gel deodorant, potent but not overwhelming fragrance on the go, soooo much fkn gum

Admittedly, the brush did not get much use. Was in too much pain. (but it does fit in my Alaia teckel) This resulted in the gnarliest knots known to mankind, accumulated over a week of bedrest that resembled something my cat would play with more so than something growing out of scalp. Fortunately, I did not have to spend much time getting them out after soaking in my fav hair mask the minute I got home (DRIVINGSHOES15)

Put this on my face immediately post-shower after a week of no skincare and then slathered the world’s best moisturizer on. Skin is lowkey in amazing condition

The at-home recovery look is as follows. Keep in mind I refuse to look like shit even when I’m home alone. Base layer with this perfect cozy chicness thrown on (I do think its the ultimate closet staple) and these pants: a saving grace for chic lounging that I’m not embarrassed to be caught in by my neighbor or barista (partner). A very light lift lounge look for every meeting this week to look a bit more put together despite being largely unable to get out of bed. Will be wearing the pants on every flight for the foreseeable future. The first pair of balloon pants I’ve found that are flattering on my hips/legs.

Have I depressed you enough with my health woes? Promise I’m moving on now. Where were we… oh, yes, I’m supposed to be in Napa right now touring my favorite winery!!! </3 The trip will find me again in the future. Was planning to wear this though, which you all also seemed to love