014: This just came across my desk
hospital updates too
Holy shit last week was brutal. I shared this in my post yesterday, but if it’s any testament to these jeans being my most comfortable pair of oversized pants, they’re what I wore to admit myself to the hospital for an OB-GYN emergency. Fly at all times!!!!!
Let’s discuss what I packed in my purse while at a (stagnant) Level 7 on the pain scale, anticipating I may not be returning to my apartment that night: travel hair brush (DRIVINGSHOES15), gel deodorant, potent but not overwhelming fragrance on the go, soooo much fkn gum
Admittedly, the brush did not get much use. Was in too much pain. (but it does fit in my Alaia teckel) This resulted in the gnarliest knots known to mankind, accumulated over a week of bedrest that resembled something my cat would play with more so than something growing out of scalp. Fortunately, I did not have to spend much time getting them out after soaking in my fav hair mask the minute I got home (DRIVINGSHOES15)
Put this on my face immediately post-shower after a week of no skincare and then slathered the world’s best moisturizer on. Skin is lowkey in amazing condition
The at-home recovery look is as follows. Keep in mind I refuse to look like shit even when I’m home alone. Base layer with this perfect cozy chicness thrown on (I do think its the ultimate closet staple) and these pants: a saving grace for chic lounging that I’m not embarrassed to be caught in by my neighbor or barista (partner). A very light lift lounge look for every meeting this week to look a bit more put together despite being largely unable to get out of bed.
Will be wearing the pants on every flight for the foreseeable future. The first pair of balloon pants I’ve found that are flattering on my hips/legs.
Have I depressed you enough with my health woes? Promise I’m moving on now. Where were we… oh, yes, I’m supposed to be in Napa right now touring my favorite winery!!! </3 The trip will find me again in the future. Was planning to wear this though, which you all also seemed to love
Imagine it with this darling little summer hat from one of my favorite milliners. Makes me SICK!!!!!
To see everything I’m saving, shopping, and obsessing over, sign up here for a scroll version of this post (every day). I personally use the ShopMy Shopper app regularly to get inspo—my fav follow of the moment is Sonia here xx PARTNER
Well, looking ahead to the next few months of no travel, I have a big airline credit from my cancelled flights… ISO suggestions! I kinda have the Fall in London bug… I’ve never been!
I came for these $99 pants (bit more formal waistline than the Paige ones) but am probably also leaving with these fabulous pleated ones too
Very much looking forward to swapping on some new bedding tonight to refresh the home during these NYC summer storms (getting a tornado warning last night…???) Keeping it weather appropriate with a yummy toffee linen that I’m praying hides my black cat’s fur a bit better than ivory I typically reach for
It’s the last stretch of La Collection’s sale and they’ve just added an additional 10% off (auto applied in cart). I bought this in white: the most wearable thing I tried on in their showroom and can be styled 4+ ways x
And Harris Tapper’s sale is still on… thinking of ordering these, the ivory counterpart to one of my most worn pants
Giving “wear your heart on your sleeve” a whole new meaning in silk. Feels like a little ode to my teen self obsessed with Marina and the Diamonds
Laying around the apartment with my cats in my favorite silk nighties for the rest of the week. TTYL
Some of the products featured were generously gifted. This post contains affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase—no extra cost to you, just a way to help support Driving Shoes and the time spent down rabbit holes.
Welcome back my fashion icon, I'm sure you're looking chic in bed
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