Missed you! Nantucket was… an experience! Will be reporting on this next week… things I loved, other things not so much (a flight cancellation and extra night in the world’s most expensive beach town was certainly a surprise)—either way, things to wear coming soon!

This was the hero shirt of the trip considering I did not check the weather forecast in advance to realize it would be chilly and rainy 70% of the time I was on island. Fortunately, the shirt also bodes well on warmer days. Will be a weekly-use piece in my wardrobe, year round. AND, it’s now on one of our favorite e-retailers!!!!!

The Nantucket weather did make me realize I’m ISO a perfect black cashmere v-neck. Ahead of my California trip next week, this is on the way to me. I think this is such a chic essential to throw on over a high neck white tee

Waiting for these to deliver this week, hopefully becoming my new go-to lounge/travel pant. I find this silhouette very flattering (and comfortable) (partner)

I’ll also be taking these to glamorously float around Napa in

Did you see the Toteme sale just added an additional 30% off with code LASTCHANCEX30? All of my selects here x

One of my fav PJ sets is on sale!!! I have multiple colors

I am interested in venturing out from Havaianas ONLY for slightly more formal settings (they’re still one of my favorite shoes ever) and have heard amazing things about these. Any insight here?? Leave a comment

It’s been battle of the luxury hairbrushes over here lately following my recent hair color (and damage incurring) hiccup. I’m currently testing these two brushes: a widely beloved cult-favorite and the Violet Grey team’s personal suggestion without as much buzzy clout (i.e. people are purchasing the latter for its performance, not it’s branding). Will report back if a three figure hairbrush actually makes a difference (unfortunately for my hair type, I think it will). In the meantime, the whole site is 15% off as usual with DRIVINGSHOES15

While the hair repairs, I’ve been loyal to every hair mask I can get my hands on. Months later, I’m still obsessed with this one and need to re-up

Random but this is my new go-to travel (and home) hair hot tool and it’s $70. Does a great blowout and fits compactly in a carry on. I’ve brought it on my last three trips and will continue to do so!

Between the flowers, this candle, and my forever room spray… the apartment smells amazing (despite two cats living here)

Just got home from my second Russian manicure and I am 100% converted. This is how to get the sexy French almond tip of our dreams. It’s worth the price because it lasts a month and nets out to the cost of 2 regular gel appointments… except your nails look better over time and cut your salon visits in half