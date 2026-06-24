012: This just came across my desk
Straightforward to the good stuff.
Wore this extremely chic blouse in Palm Beach this weekend and intend to get weekly use out of it in New York. The new SS26 collection is so major
One of my favorite brands is having a major sale (more on that here)
BEAUTY LAND: (full website is always 15% off with DRIVINGSHOES15)
Re-upped on my fav moisturizer in a mini size for all of my summer travels
I also got this eyeliner and have worn it nearly every day since. I’m still loyal to the VBB for a heavy evening lid, but this one is amazing for waterline and a diffused wing because of the attached brush. Fool-proof application
A sexy little lace t-shirt bra from my fav lingerie brand of all time (partner)
Celebrated PJ Middleton’s birthday and 1 year anniversary of PEEJ PR last night. I almost arrived in the same dress she was wearing. An addition to our next WCGW…
I ended up in my fav night out top, the most special RTW in my closet, my forever evening clutch, and the cuntiest (and comfiest 4”) shoes I own. Pulling out all the stops for PJ, of course! Styled here x
Now that it’s properly New York HOT, these have been a lifesaver. I found them in the bathroom at the DL1961 event a few weeks ago and needed a pack of my own. I’ve carried a few sachets in my bag through Paris/Florida/on the plane and it’s like taking a mini shower.
Driving Shoes Audience Q&A
I take your suggestions very seriously, and I’m in the market for advice.
I am getting very serious about my at-home matcha game (I had restock notifications on for the Rocky’s Matcha x Community Goods blend… it’s serious). This is my holy grail hot-water-in-30-seconds kettle, so I grabbed the matcha kit too. PLEASE send any tips for a proper matcha made my way
Has anyone tried these shoes yet? I reaaaally want a pair, but I am extremely comfort-motivated
I’m heading to Nantucket soon! ISO recommendations for beaches/restaurants/shopping/bars etc. I’ve only been once as a kid and cannot wait to go back
Some of the products featured were generously gifted, but as always, my decision to share (or not share) is entirely my own. This post contains affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase—no extra cost to you, just a way to help support Driving Shoes and the time spent down rabbit holes.
I have a pair of the Jude heeled mules and they are very comfy!
Left recs for ACK on your note, but also: rent a scooter and go to Sconset. The bluff walk is gorgeous.