Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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Rachel Hardin's avatar
Rachel Hardin
4h

I have a pair of the Jude heeled mules and they are very comfy!

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1 reply by Taylor Barnett
Angela Galvez's avatar
Angela Galvez
5h

Left recs for ACK on your note, but also: rent a scooter and go to Sconset. The bluff walk is gorgeous.

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1 reply by Taylor Barnett
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