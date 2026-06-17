011: This just came across my desk
Straightforward to the good stuff.
Where Paris typically reenergizes me, this week’s trip settled my spirit. I feel relaxed, inspired, and totally full of love. Paris city guide part two is now live x
REALLY want this set for my Nantucket trip in a few weeks… this is also 100% going in 2026’s <$150 gift guide for all my horse girls 🐎 (partner)
One of my fav brands is having a crazy sale rn. Bigger post loading on this… This is the only puffer jacket I have ever liked
Wore these pants multiple times in Paris. They’re still available on sale <$200
25% off beauty sale ends tomorrow! My holy grail glass skin product I cannot live without (committed to this product since its 2019 launch) and fav brow
I’ve also been using this lippie religiously for two years. The only TikTok shop purchase to ever convert for me, lol
And this to depuff, of course (BARNETTZIIP)
Fashion’s coolest shoe brand is really giving me a lot to love rn
My fav chic French lingerie of all time is still on sale. It’s obviously gorgeous, but most importantly, incredibly comfortable. I wear this style five times a week, at minimum. (DRIVINGSHOES) (partner)
Received an unbelievably beautiful home delivery today. Will keep this bedside and use this as a jewelry catch all
Some of the products featured were generously gifted, but as always, my decision to share (or not share) is entirely my own. This post contains affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase—no extra cost to you, just a way to help support Driving Shoes and the time spent down rabbit holes.
The headscarf and fringe cape! Amazzzinggg