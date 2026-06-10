Since we last spoke on TJCAMD (horrible acronym), I’ve booked a last minute trip to Paris! As this hits your inbox, I am likely getting my first glass of white wine. I have a working Paris guide (this is maybe my tenth trip?), but ALWAYS want to hear your suggestions xx

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I present a mini packing list (which will soon manifest as a full agenda), hitting your inbox next week x

If you’re anything like me and your friends regularly petition you for the link to your trench coat, holy grail concealer, how your two-cat home smells so good, or Scalamandré rug, you have no reason to not be on ShopMy. You don’t need to be a full time influencer to make an account… monetize your good taste, it doesn’t hurt anyone! Or cost any extra coin!!! We’re just being smart shoppers and supporting one another. Join me here xx (partner)

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Some of the products featured were generously gifted, but as always, my decision to share (or not share) is entirely my own. This post contains affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase—no extra cost to you, just a way to help support Driving Shoes and the time spent down rabbit holes.