010: This just came across my desk
+ a mini Paris packing list
Since we last spoke on TJCAMD (horrible acronym), I’ve booked a last minute trip to Paris! As this hits your inbox, I am likely getting my first glass of white wine. I have a working Paris guide (this is maybe my tenth trip?), but ALWAYS want to hear your suggestions xx
I present a mini packing list (which will soon manifest as a full agenda), hitting your inbox next week x
I am a woman who has just coughed up $200 at the tailor. TBH I thought it would be worse, I did five pairs of pants (+ these that I have been SO excited about) and a (complicated) repair on a ripped dress. But still… ouch! I have to look at it from the perspective that I can’t wear any of them until it’s done… </3
Extremely into this for a summer evening look. Coming to a you via yellow-light-lit pic soon… planning to wear without the slip underneath, just a bra and silk pants x
Admittedly I overpacked, but refuse to endure a formal night out without these
Holy grail evening bag (and so fab for daytime) that I don’t travel without. Small enough to fit in any travel bag and goes with everything
Summer silk top and balloon pant set I’ve been waiting to whip out
Declaring this the summer of the sequin top. I bought this one on The RealReal, but found some other alts here, here
In the beauty bag: the world’s best moisturizer (DRIVINGSHOES15… I don’t go anywhere without it), a delish foamy cleanser, gua sha slip, and my fav air dry cream (I worked on a launch campaign for this and have used it ever since)
If you’re anything like me and your friends regularly petition you for the link to your trench coat, holy grail concealer, how your two-cat home smells so good, or Scalamandré rug, you have no reason to not be on ShopMy. You don’t need to be a full time influencer to make an account… monetize your good taste, it doesn’t hurt anyone! Or cost any extra coin!!! We’re just being smart shoppers and supporting one another. Join me here xx (partner)
The first thing I did upon landing was get my favorite matcha delivered to the hotel. I <3 EINSPANNER LATTES!!!!
Planning to make a stop at our fav outerwear brand (with thee most gorg showroom I’ve been to), one of my favorite modern luxury brands, and a new up and comer I’ve been v interested in
Blessed in life because SPRL (SHOP!) hand delivered a black caviar Chanel pouch the day before I left, which I plan to use as a cigarette case… read this if you haven’t
My fav long sleeve is now summer tank-approved
Went on my first brand trip last week! To the Hamptons with DL1961 <3 This is my fav piece I saw styled on the trip
The prior evening was spent celebrating Posse’s new West Village store. I supported their PR very briefly last year, and, let me tell you, the collection has changed and matured in the most incredible way. Everything has this beautiful touch that pairs really nicely with vintage (evidenced by Merci C’est Vintage’s cosign)… I’ve had these pants on my wishlist since launch. They’re also having a fab (extra 20% off) sale right now
Speaking of vintage pairings, this brand is typically known by Mothers of the Brides, but I’m planning to wear this brocade dress as a duster: worn open over some ivory silk and vintage accessories
Some of the products featured were generously gifted, but as always, my decision to share (or not share) is entirely my own. This post contains affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase—no extra cost to you, just a way to help support Driving Shoes and the time spent down rabbit holes.
BOOKED AND BUSY BBY! Love to see it! I can't wait to hear about Paris xx