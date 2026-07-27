009: What Chic Girls Wear
The most versatile dress in your closet, elegant beaded jewelry, and effortless accessories
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Easton Marley Odette Dress
I swear I have seen this dress on every fab girl I follow over the last two months. Despite initially reading as a more formal long dress, I actually prefer it in the daytime with minimal makeup and a beautiful piece of jewelry. Strongly encourages vintage accessorizing.
Shop here, $275
Le Sundial Ines Necklace
Red jasper necklace of my dreams. Looks especially gorgeous layered over the Odette dress, too. Such an elegant statement piece with old world feel. I love everything Le Sundial makes.
Shop here, $795
Hermès Toile Fourre-Tout
I’m seeing these more and more this summer. Used as a little weekender or daytime casual tote, they’re not precious and can be used a bit rougher than your leather options because of their cotton composition. Plus, you can typically find them <$200.
Shop here, ~$200
Gewls Chiara Heels
Largely accrediting Molly Van Etten Hall for her PR skills and great taste because I have seen the Chiara heels on many a lowkey fabulous lady. These are a great city-approved heeled sandal; I’ve been close to check out for weeks.
Shop here, $500
Jude Date Heels
Another standout shoe of the year. I petitioned the lovely ladies of Driving Shoes for feedback on comfort, and was met with a LOT of enthusiasm (thank you Angela Galvez, Amy Conrad, Rachel Hardin). I went to Bergdorfs on Saturday to discover they’re now available in NYC.
Shop here, $590
Deux Amis Pompon Necklace
Danielle of Deux Amis was generous enough to send me two of these necklaces at launch and I have kept them in weekly rotation since. Such a fabulous layering piece and HEAVY (in a good way). They’re really well made and complete most outfits.
Shop here, $318 (TAYLOR15)
Underwater Weaving Studio Perfect Tote
I met the founder of Underwater Weaving Studio, Erin, a few weeks ago at a TWP event (leave it to them to collab with a cool rising brand) and was totally charmed. The woven rattan tote is just as effortless as the traditional Jane Birkin basket, but a little less obvious. The baskets come in every style and size imaginable, and are a great homeware addition, too.
Shop here, $312
Maison Magdelana Brisa Scarf
The silk fringe scarf trend isn’t going anywhere, and neither is Maison Magdalena’s (typically sold out) Brisa. They’ve recently released a thinner version of the original, which I find a bit more styleable for a belted sash. I still love the OG over the shoulder.
Shop here, €186-€246
Toteme Cloche Hat
I grabbed this hat before a beach vacation and have seen it more and more since. Even bestie Michaela Pecoraro and I are matching now. She operates as a very dramatic sun hat that I’ve styled in the city with a light cotton sweater. (Randomly cheaper here?)
Shop here, $240
WCGW Archive
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"Heavy" on keeping the Pompon in weekly rotation. Glad to be in the edit, Taylor!
the Odette for everrrrr