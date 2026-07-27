I swear I have seen this dress on every fab girl I follow over the last two months. Despite initially reading as a more formal long dress, I actually prefer it in the daytime with minimal makeup and a beautiful piece of jewelry. Strongly encourages vintage accessorizing.

Shop here, $275

Red jasper necklace of my dreams. Looks especially gorgeous layered over the Odette dress, too. Such an elegant statement piece with old world feel. I love everything Le Sundial makes.

Shop here, $795

I’m seeing these more and more this summer. Used as a little weekender or daytime casual tote, they’re not precious and can be used a bit rougher than your leather options because of their cotton composition. Plus, you can typically find them <$200.

Shop here, ~$200

Largely accrediting Molly Van Etten Hall for her PR skills and great taste because I have seen the Chiara heels on many a lowkey fabulous lady. These are a great city-approved heeled sandal; I’ve been close to check out for weeks.

Shop here, $500

Another standout shoe of the year. I petitioned the lovely ladies of Driving Shoes for feedback on comfort, and was met with a LOT of enthusiasm (thank you Angela Galvez, Amy Conrad, Rachel Hardin). I went to Bergdorfs on Saturday to discover they’re now available in NYC.

Shop here, $590

Danielle of Deux Amis was generous enough to send me two of these necklaces at launch and I have kept them in weekly rotation since. Such a fabulous layering piece and HEAVY (in a good way). They’re really well made and complete most outfits.

Shop here, $318 (TAYLOR15)

I met the founder of Underwater Weaving Studio, Erin, a few weeks ago at a TWP event (leave it to them to collab with a cool rising brand) and was totally charmed. The woven rattan tote is just as effortless as the traditional Jane Birkin basket, but a little less obvious. The baskets come in every style and size imaginable, and are a great homeware addition, too.

Shop here, $312

The silk fringe scarf trend isn’t going anywhere, and neither is Maison Magdalena’s (typically sold out) Brisa. They’ve recently released a thinner version of the original, which I find a bit more styleable for a belted sash. I still love the OG over the shoulder.

Shop here, €186-€246

Me in Bermuda, April 2026

I grabbed this hat before a beach vacation and have seen it more and more since. Even bestie Michaela Pecoraro and I are matching now. She operates as a very dramatic sun hat that I’ve styled in the city with a light cotton sweater. (Randomly cheaper here?)

Shop here, $240

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