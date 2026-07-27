Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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At Present's avatar
At Present
7m

"Heavy" on keeping the Pompon in weekly rotation. Glad to be in the edit, Taylor!

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PJ Middleton's avatar
PJ Middleton
1h

the Odette for everrrrr

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