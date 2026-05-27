009: This just came across my desk
+ a mini summer weekender edit
Getting lots of questions about my good luck lately and I think this witch I found online for a $15 spell is responsible. I’m not joking
I’ve been on A JOURNEY for a black 100% silk wide leg pant that flatters a Size 31 hip. The hunt is over. Doing a larger post on this soon…
This account is one of my best secondhand shopping secrets ever (partner)
For things like this very good condition leather Chanel wallet for $348
Or a medium tweed Chanel flap that probably retailed for 3x the price
Sitewide, though, it’s still a win. <$200 Hermès cashmere!
New York (and Sweden)’s favorite dessert-turned-cult-favorite-candle, has now been transformed into a hand +body bar soap
Rae Harrison posted these to her story last week… they’re a white alternative to these (always sold out) Ralph Lauren pants for $100 less
I get a compliment on my skin practically every time I leave my house, and I largely attribute it to the below. If you’re interested, I’m happy to do a full summer glow routine x
Holy grail moisturizer (DRIVINGSHOES15 sitewide)
Tinted complexion booster (acts as a light coverage foundation)
NYC happenings: Head to the Hidden Treasures exhibition at The Shed if you’re interested in seeing the most psychotic Belle Epoque diamond necklace, Jackie O’s Givenchy coat, and some incredible VCA Dancer clips that came to fruition after Claude Arpels met George Balanchine… among other incredible French luxury archives
Just booked a trip to Nantucket and could not be more excited. Very ready to be on the sand with a matcha and Elin Hilderbrand. Please share any recommendations!!!
Sunday night dinner is this top and pant set, styled with a pop of red (sale) and maybe this Peretti grail if the price drops?
Airplane carry on and beach tote, all in one
This Moroccan tote is super fab if you’re feeling a little more playful
But I still want something like this for evening
Bikinis, bikinis, one piece and cover up (also, major swim sale happening here)
My go-to little and big beach hat of the moment, but I have my eye on this new-to-me small brand
This grail silk is sold out in my size, so I might go for a similar cotton pair at $60
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