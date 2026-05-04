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Chinese Silk Brocade Jackets

For years, many of us have drooled over this iconic Balmain piece on our beloved MK Olsen at the 2013 Met Gala (did you know she landed on E’s Worst Dressed List for this?!). In his FW26 show, Conner Ives played homage to it with his opening look, worn by "I'm sick, *coughs*" (I’m still dying for the “I work nights” shirt). The short version goes for $9,200, and the long for $11,300. Connor deserves the success, but for those of us who cannot drop five figures…

Earlier in February, two weeks before the Conner Ives show!!, I ordered a similar looking silk duster on Poshmark for $50. Fashionable ladies like Ro and Christina Grasso have DIY’d the fur, though I think I’m leaving my as-is until the weather gets cold again (it’s technically still cold in New York, but I’m really trying to stay positive). This piece checks multiple boxes of things that catch my eye.

Shop (similar) here $199, here $145, here $100

I would like to say that I was an angel investor in Vincent Blvd because I have been following the founder and brand before they even formally launched. The Camille sunglasses are in the closets (or sitting in the restock notification emails) of fabulous women globally. If you don’t own them, consider getting on the waitlist (even if just to see…!). They recently launched on FWRD. I’m dying for the navy colorway (they heeded my call!!!).

The Khaite x OP sunnies, on the other hand, are on all of our favorite industry girls. I tried on the Khaite and unfortunately they’re not the best fit for my face, but wow they look soo chic on everyone else I’ve seen. These are a better face fit for me and still scratch the itch.

Shop Vincent Blvd here, $300

Shop Khaite x OP here, $480

Shop my alt here, $148

Tasseled Scarves (As Belts)

I would like to largely credit Mariana at Merci, c’est vintage for this styling inspo. She was the first person I saw really revive it, and everyone seems to be inspired. You’ll be hard pressed to scroll a curated IG feed and not see one vintage silk tasseled scarf styled at the hip.

In my camera roll from March 2025

The smart business woman she is (and as someone who simply has incredible taste), just launched a trio of in-house bespoke pieces where you can select your silk and fringe combo.

Shop here, $450

Shop vintage here, $380 (though you can certainly find some for <$50)

I’ve identified this as the trench of the season: a darling a-line silhouette that combines the practicality of a trench with a feminine, elegant twist. Leave it to Beatrice Gutu to make it even cooler by wearing the collar popped up. I have to say, it looks incredible with a vintage Kelly… stealing this styling inspo for when mine arrives.

I managed to grab one for half-off in a one-of-one bone white colorway that never actually made it into production during their Unreleased sale last week. If you love the silhouette but want something a bit more summery, this maintains the a-line.

Shop here, $960

The summer of a statement sunglass, it seems! A welcome departure from the narrow 90s style that have consumed my feed for the last few years. I continue to say it, but: when you’re in a rush and can only manage a clean tee and black pants, a statement accessory does a lot of heavy lifting. Thefashionguitar looks fab as ever in hers.

I considered taking them home in Paris, but just before I left on the trip I tried these (also here, if sold out) from Alaïa and found they suit me better.

Shop here, $530

Red Trench Coat

Vogue continues to affirm this, but the impactful contrast pop of a red coat is cementing itself in the wardrobes of minimalist and maximalist fashion people alike. I saw the Toteme one in store just after it came out and haven’t stopped thinking of her. Personally, if I were to jump in on a red outerwear investment, I’d likely take this vintage Gianfranco Ferre. I’m writing this as my pedicure dries, where I strayed from my regular Lincoln Park After Dark for Big Apple Red… it’s in the subconscious!

Shop Toteme here, $1,420

Shop vintage Prada here, $194

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Rejected considerations for this edition

Every so often, a trending piece comes along that I either can’t quite get behind or have missed the window to justify as a ‘fresh report’—but it still feels too present to ignore. So, in the spirit of cultural observation…

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