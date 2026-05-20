These remind me of a thinner, more 90s version of fashion’s favorite sunglasses right now, except they’re not sold out and <$100… I’m going to try them on this week!! 20% off your second pair, so if you need the inspo, I wear these when I want to look put together even if I only got 5 hours of sleep (partner)

I’ve been living in this jacquard dress with how hot it’s been. Throw-on way to look chic

Planning to wear these all summer too (on sale!) My fav pop of color in warm weather x

The new Issey Miyake store just opened in NYC… I REALLY want this closet staple (the OG version is sooo fab…. styled four ways here by Emily Bonita. This is all just one piece even though it looks like a dress + shawl)