008: This just came across my desk
+ best in sale season
These remind me of a thinner, more 90s version of fashion’s favorite sunglasses right now, except they’re not sold out and <$100… I’m going to try them on this week!! 20% off your second pair, so if you need the inspo, I wear these when I want to look put together even if I only got 5 hours of sleep (partner)
Summer means new silk nightie re-up. Every night (washable) silk two piece, slip dress, fancy PJ
I’ve been living in this jacquard dress with how hot it’s been. Throw-on way to look chic
Planning to wear these all summer too (on sale!) My fav pop of color in warm weather x
The new Issey Miyake store just opened in NYC… I REALLY want this closet staple (the OG version is sooo fab…. styled four ways here by Emily Bonita. This is all just one piece even though it looks like a dress + shawl)
I’ve been carrying this as my laptop bag since the weather got above 80 degrees
Sale season has begun! I wrote about my favorite of the season (and what I ordered… ended up placing a second single-item order for this)
20% off the most life changing addition to my home. 100p going in the Gift Guides… my bestie travels AN HOUR to shower at my house a few times a month because she loves it so much
The Row Gala pant alt I tried on yesterday at Bergdorfs. And this summery version too. The drape is extremely similar (partner)
My favorite lingerie brand of all time. I wear this bra nearly every day… not only is it gorgeous, it’s the most comfortable “pretty” bra I’ve ever worn and now 60% off ($50!!!)
Just sent this to a personal shopping client for wedding season… I nearly bought this a few months ago and think I might go for it
My fav small jewelry brand!!!!!!! It’ll be 20% off tomorrow through the 25th with code TAYLOR20
I’ve been dying for this top now on sale (Caitlin Burke obv styled it beautifully)
+ of course, The Row and Phoebe Philo x