If you didn’t see already, the Atelier Jea cummerbund is finally restocked

Kind of hesitant to share this before I buy my own, but these cult fav (comfortable) shoes just came out in an eel leather and I think I need to get my hands on them

My mom is in town!!!!!! ❤️ I am so happy. We just had the best lunch at Fleming . If you’re looking for something elegant and quiet (with great sidewalk seating) but still on Madison Ave, it’s the best. Don’t miss the cajun chicken and chicken paillard. When I did my The Pleasure Lists interview , “the first glass of chilled white wine at lunch” was inspired by my experiences here x

Tried this on in Toteme yesterday… really into it (big bust friendly). The matching skirt drapes perfectly too… such a great basic

Everyone and their mother is on pilgrimage to Lévy Gorvy Dayan’s Domenico Gnoli show right now. Go before it closes on the 23rd

The dream bag… I’ve been hunting for one for nearly three years. Waiting for the right colorway to come my way

$128 Róhe on sale

This reminds me of the diamond Chanel camellia necklace I want but 1/9th the price (I just met The Solist team recently and have a LOT to share about why I love them… it’s BNWT and natural diamonds, by the way)

On the topic of fine jewelry, did you know Graff has jewelry under $4,000? Obviously still a massive investment and reserved for special occasion, but because they’re revered as the crème de la crème of diamonds, I was under the impression that their entry-level baseline was 10x that. My mom tried on a pair of earrings in Van Cleef that are half the price at Graff: same design, and .4 carats more…??? Need to do some research here!