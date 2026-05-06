At Savannah Galvin’s request, I present you with a mini summer hat edit ❤️

Not all summer hats have to be light colors. I think a black straw is a really nice grounding touch, like this one I wore every day on my trip to Bermuda . Ended up convincing Michaela Pecoraro to take the beige . Will be wearing this through transitional seasons too with a light knit

One of my favorite new milliners from the Upper West Side. I have this in Chenille but loooove the Straw for warmer weather

This is the light knit I imagine wearing with the Toteme hat

The first thing Chic in CT said when we finally met in person this morning was to compliment my skin, which I largely attribute to this base routine: serum, complexion booster, foundation

This is one of your most shopped home pieces I’ve ever shared (it’s been in my bedroom for a few months and I can completely cosign the quality and cat-proof functionality), so I’m pleased to announce that they’ve just launched a new material. I’m considering adding this one or this one to my living room pending the arrival of a new sofa. My interior designer (and friend) regularly recommends this style to ground the home, but it often comes with an uncomfortable underfoot feeling. This is the solution to get the look and the comfort (partner, DRIVINGSHOES for 15% off)