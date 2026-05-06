006: This just came across my desk
And a mini summer hat edit.
At Savannah Galvin’s request, I present you with a mini summer hat edit ❤️
Beloved milliner and classic warm weather hat (consider adding a little brooch to it x)
If you want something a bit more unique…
One of my favorite new milliners from the Upper West Side. I have this in Chenille but loooove the Straw for warmer weather
This counts enough as a hat to me. Extremely chic and surprisingly wearable
Not all summer hats have to be light colors. I think a black straw is a really nice grounding touch, like this one I wore every day on my trip to Bermuda. Ended up convincing Michaela Pecoraro to take the beige. Will be wearing this through transitional seasons too with a light knit
This is the light knit I imagine wearing with the Toteme hat
JMM is coming to NYC, but there’s already an über-lux optical brand at home in the Upper East Side (and right next to the 20% off Ring Concierge sale) that’s a little more quiet, which, in my opinion, makes it a little more cool. It’s Jenna Lyons approved, if you needed more convincing
The first thing Chic in CT said when we finally met in person this morning was to compliment my skin, which I largely attribute to this base routine: serum, complexion booster, foundation
This is one of your most shopped home pieces I’ve ever shared (it’s been in my bedroom for a few months and I can completely cosign the quality and cat-proof functionality), so I’m pleased to announce that they’ve just launched a new material. I’m considering adding this one or this one to my living room pending the arrival of a new sofa. My interior designer (and friend) regularly recommends this style to ground the home, but it often comes with an uncomfortable underfoot feeling. This is the solution to get the look and the comfort (partner, DRIVINGSHOES for 15% off)
Attended a fun FASHIONPHILE breakfast this morning and realized, yet again, in moments where I have 5 minutes to figure out what to wear, this is the best answer. My city girl resolve to a daytime LBD. No matter how lackadaisically I throw this around after wearing it, it’s never wrinkled the next time I pick it up… which is the ultimate last-minute outfit resolve. The exact jacket I wear is on major sale here, and trousers here x
Love love love, fabulous edit!