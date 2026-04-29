005: This just came across my desk
Straightforward to the good stuff.
Substack favorite’s footwear brand has expanded into ready to wear. High-quality, uber flattering basics for your summer wardrobe. Lots of styling inspo here
Speaking of, I also really want this tank… it snatches you!! I’m from Florida, so I’ve been raised on the belief that investing in the flattering form fitting basics that show the most skin (i.e bikinis and tight tops) is key. I also preach the mindset of buying one that’s really good one VS five that are just “okay” (which is not necessarily conducive to price, but I can confirm the fabric blend on their compact knit is MEMORABLE)
I’ve religiously been using this lippie since last February. I keep at least three in my bag at all times. Every time I go out and a friend borrows it, I encourage them to keep one. Not only is the nudey-sheer color perfectly versatile, the formula itself is incredible. This isn’t paid, I’m just OBSESSED with it
I posted a Note about this earlier in the week, but I’m devo this hat didn’t arrive in time for the Bermuda trip. Very Holly Golightly. Will be regularly wearing for my self-reflective walks down Madison Ave looking very mysterious
A new arrival and incredibly chic. High on my wishlist for warm weather dressing
Do not miss this Nour Hammour sample sale for one of one pieces on major discount (password: Unreleased)
Finally got my hands on my own Róhe pieces and I can see why everyone is so obsessed. This is up next (I hope)
SS26 Chanel for $100 (shoutout Sogole Kane for the tip… I need to order!!)
I finally got in at Wild Cherry last night to celebrate a friend’s birthday and can confirm the Black Forest Twist sundae is a top NYC dessert
On the topic of NYC reservations, I somehow managed to get a prime time res at both Marcel and Ambassador’s Club… will report back
Stupid little silk Gucci pillbox hat that I found, but you can also shop a curated edit by the costume designer of Devil Wears Prada 2 (partner)
Going to a cocktail hour tomorrow night for a new-to-me suuuuper fab fine jewelry and watch retailer (with a nice Mother’s Day 15% off sale). Will I see any of you there? x
the rohe tuxedo top is too good!