Speaking of, I also really want this tank… it snatches you!! I’m from Florida, so I’ve been raised on the belief that investing in the flattering form fitting basics that show the most skin (i.e bikinis and tight tops) is key. I also preach the mindset of buying one that’s really good one VS five that are just “okay” (which is not necessarily conducive to price, but I can confirm the fabric blend on their compact knit is MEMORABLE)

I’ve religiously been using this lippie since last February. I keep at least three in my bag at all times. Every time I go out and a friend borrows it, I encourage them to keep one. Not only is the nudey-sheer color perfectly versatile, the formula itself is incredible. This isn’t paid, I’m just OBSESSED with it

I posted a Note about this earlier in the week, but I’m devo this hat didn’t arrive in time for the Bermuda trip. Very Holly Golightly. Will be regularly wearing for my self-reflective walks down Madison Ave looking very mysterious

A new arrival and incredibly chic. High on my wishlist for warm weather dressing