004: This just came across my desk
And a mini Mother's Day gift guide.
My new summer bag. I’m heading to Bermuda tomorrow (if you’ve been, send recs) and will be using it everyday.
Worn to lunch with this dress and sandals? Perfect x
I also ordered this hat,
this dress (SO chic, has been on the list forever from one of my fav brands. Planning to wear it both as a dress and open as a duster),
and this sarong (which I will 100% repurpose in the city).
I filmed my partnership with The RealReal on this and got so many questions about it… it’s digital, but is meant to look like Super 8!
Practical ($) - I bought this (personalized) for my sister at Christmas—it’s a great gift for a mom with young kids. The pockets set it apart from competitors by helping keep baby and toddler essentials organized.
Timeless ($) - If still you love the idea of the monogram but want something more refined, this is an elegant option (partner)
Crowd Pleaser ($$) - My personal go-to for gifting. I was burning this in my apartment Sunday night, and my neighbor knocked on my door to ask me to take a photo of it because the hallway smelled so good (swear on my life).
Luxury ($$) - If she’s a bit of a romantic and loves the designer experience
Diva ($$$) - Snuggly or sexy (DRIVINGSHOES). Can’t go wrong with either, I use each as often as the other.
Wellness Lover ($$$) - This product is in my top 10 of the year so if you have a bigger budget… it’s major. I love gifting my mom wellness and self-care products. God knows she deserves the peace!!! (DRIVINGSHOES15)
Forever Piece ($$$) - I think these look a lot more expensive than they are. A classic choice she can rewear regularly and think of you x
TAYLOR! I lived in Bermuda for 3 years. My husband was born and raised there! I’ll DM you girl xx