I filmed my partnership with The RealReal on this and got so many questions about it… it’s digital, but is meant to look like Super 8!

and this sarong (which I will 100% repurpose in the city).

this dress (SO chic, has been on the list forever from one of my fav brands . Planning to wear it both as a dress and open as a duster),

My new summer bag . I’m heading to Bermuda tomorrow (if you’ve been, send recs) and will be using it everyday.

Practical ($) - I bought this (personalized) for my sister at Christmas—it’s a great gift for a mom with young kids. The pockets set it apart from competitors by helping keep baby and toddler essentials organized.

Timeless ($) - If still you love the idea of the monogram but want something more refined, this is an elegant option (partner)

Crowd Pleaser ($$) - My personal go-to for gifting. I was burning this in my apartment Sunday night, and my neighbor knocked on my door to ask me to take a photo of it because the hallway smelled so good (swear on my life).

Diva ($$$) - Snuggly or sexy (DRIVINGSHOES). Can’t go wrong with either, I use each as often as the other.

Wellness Lover ($$$) - This product is in my top 10 of the year so if you have a bigger budget… it’s major. I love gifting my mom wellness and self-care products. God knows she deserves the peace!!! (DRIVINGSHOES15)