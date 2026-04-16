Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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Rachel Hardin's avatar
Rachel Hardin
5h

I find my LBB brush to be pretty underwhelming. Maybe I got the wrong bristles but it isn’t my fave.

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3 replies by Taylor Barnett and others
Haley Mitgang's avatar
Haley Mitgang
3h

I use rollers all the time! Old school and so underrated.

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