002: This just came across my desk
Straightforward to the good stuff.
One of my fav designers is having a very good sale
I always feel chic traveling with this
Finally got my art back from the framer and installed the new living room piece <3
Eight out of ten fashion girls I know rave about these for summer. I think it’s time I try a pair
The boatneck version of my most-worn top of the last few months is available… I think I need to order
One of the most beloved pieces from the 2025 Gift Guides is on sale… get it monogrammed! partner
Brought to me via IG ad but I love it?
I cannot believe this. I hope it goes to the sale section…
Def going in the 2026 <$65 Gift Guide for the Ralph Lauren lover
As soon as the weather starts getting warmer, I re-up on this for glossy skin and this as an on-the-go scent refresh companion to beat NYC summer. My skin glows like I just stepped out of the sauna, but I smell like I just wrapped myself in a cold eucalyptus towel. I’ve been using each routinely since they launched, and the brand since high school. partner
Speaking of summer fragrance, we’re nearing the time when I switch out my body wash
and daytime warm weather scent. So good that my (very tasteful) mother decided to order a bottle after we spent the weekend together
Which looked like this poolside: silk headscarf (also similar), bitchy sunnies, chic cover up (partner) + bikini
Bigger post on the apt coming soon, but you can not imagine how much this has improved my bathing experience (DRIVINGSHOES15)
You’re going to ❤️ the Leset pants
Omg is that actually a red light showerhead?