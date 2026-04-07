Brought to me via IG ad but I love it ?

The boatneck version of my most-worn top of the last few months is available… I think I need to order

Eight out of ten fashion girls I know rave about these for summer. I think it’s time I try a pair

Finally got my art back from the framer and installed the new living room piece <3

One of my fav designers is having a very good sale

I cannot believe this. I hope it goes to the sale section…

As soon as the weather starts getting warmer, I re-up on this for glossy skin and this as an on-the-go scent refresh companion to beat NYC summer. My skin glows like I just stepped out of the sauna, but I smell like I just wrapped myself in a cold eucalyptus towel. I’ve been using each routinely since they launched, and the brand since high school. partner

Speaking of summer fragrance, we’re nearing the time when I switch out my body wash

and daytime warm weather scent. So good that my (very tasteful) mother decided to order a bottle after we spent the weekend together